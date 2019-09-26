Sunday Is National Coffee Day: Here Are The Deals And Freebies
We LOVE good coffee details!
September 26, 2019
- 7-Eleven - The convenience store chain is giving us 24-hours of coffee discounts by charging just $1 for any size coffee from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to 11:59 p.m. local time. The offer is good for current 7Rewards loyalty program members or new ones who sign up.
- Caribou Coffee - Visit a participating location on Sunday to get a medium coffee for $1, a medium Cold Press Black for $2 or a Nitro Black coffee for $3. And the best part? You don’t need a coupon or app to get the deal.
- Cumberland Farms - Customers who text FREECOFFEE to 64827 will get a coupon good for a free hot or iced coffee in any size.
- Dunkin' - They’re celebrating with a special BOGO offer. Just buy a regular hot coffee on Sunday and you’ll score another hot coffee (same size or smaller) for free.
- Keurig - This deal is a little trickier to cash in on, but it’s a good one. Anyone named Joe - or any variation of the name, like Josephine, Joanne, etc. - who was born on September 29th can enter Keurig's Average Joe Sweepstakes to be entered to win a Keurig K-Duo and a year’s supply of K-Cups as a National Coffee Day birthday present.
- Krispy Kreme - We love this deal because they’re not just giving customers who come in a free cup of coffee, but a free Original Glazed Doughnut to go with it! Krispy Kreme also has a limited-edition Coffee Kreme-filled doughnut and you don’t even need to download an app to get the freebies.
- Silk - If you drink plant-based milk in your coffee, you know some chains charge extra for it. But Silk is covering the cost of any coffee drink made with plant-based milk (up to $5) for National Coffee Day. Just send Silk a PayPal request (silknationalcoffeeday@gmail.com) and they’ll take care of the rest. The offer is good for one per person and they’ll pay out up to $5,000 total, so you may want to hit your coffee shop early to get in on this one.