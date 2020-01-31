Trump Toohey: In Which Decade Did Gloria Estefan Headline The Super Bowl?

1) Beachwood Place Mall will be getting an H&M Home which will offer home decor. What does H&M sell?

Clothing, accessories

2) Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Ice Cream will be hitting the shelves soon! Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are made by whom? General Mills or Kellogg’s?

General Mills

3) Gloria Estefan said that J. Lo and Shakira have ‘surprises’ planned for the halftime show. In which decade did Gloria Estefan headline the Superbowl twice? In the 70s? 80s? 90s?

90s, 1992 and 1999

4) New to Netflix includes Taylor Swift’s documentary and the final season of Bojack Horseman. What famous comedian voices the animated Bojack Horseman? Will Arnett, Bill Hader or Fred Armisen?

Will Arnett (tip)

5) Things to do in Cleveland this weekend include The Great Big Home and Garden Show and Tribe Fest! The magazine Better Homes and Gardens is the fourth best selling magazine in the US. Can you name one of the top three best selling magazines in the US? Hint: Two of those top three are produced by a non-profit organization that ‘empowers people as they age’.

AARP The Magazine, AARP Bulletin, Costco Connection.