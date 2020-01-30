Trump Toohey: What Profession Does The Father Have In The Fable of Hansel and Gretel?

1) Days of Our Lives has officially been renewed for Season 56. Which one of these shows is not a soap opera: All My Children, General Hospital or Scandalous Star 102?

Scandalous Star 102

2) Recent Grammy winner Billie Eilish will be preforming LIVE at the OSCARS this year. What duo gave a live performance of the Academy-award winning song “Shallow” last year at the Oscars?

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

3) The Masked Singer has revealed some costumes for Season 3: a banana, a llama, a robot and more. Which country did The Masked Singer originate from? Thailand, South Korea or Japan?

South Korea

4) Great Lakes Brewing CO. and Platform Beer Co. were named two of the most popular breweries in Ohio. Let’s play a round of Acknowledge That Alcohol! This two word mixed drink has rum, Curaco, Orjeat syrup and lime juice. What’s that mixed drink?

Mai Tai

5) New movies this weekend include the horror take on Hansel and Gretel. In the original story tale, what job does Hansel and Gretal’s father do?

Woodcutter