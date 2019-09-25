Trump Toohey: What Year Did "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" Hit Theaters?

1. Mariah Carey announced on social media that she will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her holiday album “Merry Christmas” with a re-release on Nov. 1. By the way, playing bass on most of the tracks of that album was this original American Idol judge.



Randy Jackson

2. A new LeBron shoe is coming out this Friday - this is the 17th version of Lebron shoes and goes on sale beginning Friday, Sept. 27. Which version of the LeBron shoes were highlighted during his pop up shop here in Cleveland on the corner of E 9th and Euclid? The 14? 15? Or 16?

15

3. Linda O’Leary has been charged in the fatal boating accident that happened last month in Canada. She’s the wife of “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary whose nickname on “Shark Tank” is what?

Mr. Wonderful

4. Today is the Veils and Tails Bridal Fair, hope to see you there. What year was My Big Fat Greek Wedding released? 2000, 2002 or 2004?

2002

5. The Bachelor is coming to film with the Browns. What’s the first name of Baker Mayfield’s wife?

Emily Baker (nee Wilkinson)