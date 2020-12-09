Trump Toohey: What Color Is The House From A Christmas Story?

1. Taylor Swift has been named one of “Entertainment Weekly’s” Entertainers of the Year. Which one of these is NOT a Taylor Swift song? Love Story? Style? Jessie’s Girl?





Jessie’s Girl



2. The Michigan and Ohio State game that was scheduled for this weekend has been canceled. It’s because of coronavirus concerns in Michigan - the last time this happened was over 100 years ago in 1917. What is the name of the Buckeyes mascot?



Brutus



3. Cleveland Cinemas is temporarily closing Chagrin Cinemas and Cedar Lee Theatre for public showings. Currently, the house from A Christmas Story Is WHAT Color?



Yellow (with greenish-blue trim)



4. Kings Island will open a $27 million dollar luxury campground next year. Kings Island is home to the longest wooden roller coaster in the world that takes four minutes to ride. What’s the name of that ride?



The Beast



5. The Ohio Education Association which is Ohio's largest teachers union is urging all schools to switch to online learning until the middle of January. In the Charlie Brown television specials, movie and comic strips, what is the name of his teacher?



Mrs. Donovan or Miss Othmar