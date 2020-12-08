Trump Toohey: What Board Game Features "Safety Zones" and "Slides?"

1. The NBA is giving each of its teams 30-million-dollars to help ease financial burdens during the pandemic. Name any NBA team not named the Cleveland Cavaliers.





Lots of options



2. Pringles has a new design for the first time in 20 years - you’ll notice more detail and an updated mascot. The mascot, Mr. Julius Pringles, has this distinguishing facial feature on each can. Beard? Mustache? Goatee?





Mustache



3. Bob Dylan sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music. Bob Dylan’s biggest Billboard Hit is a spiritual folk rock song that’s been covered by Avril Lavigne and Guns n Roses. What song is that?



Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door



4. The hot trend for 2020, board games! Let’s play a round of “Name that Game”. The objective of this board game is to be the first player to get all four of their pawns from their start space, around the board to their "home" space. In this game, you would find “Safety Zones”, and “slides”. Can you “Name that Game”?





Sorry!



5. Gwen Stefani dropped new music. Gwen Stefani released her last studio album in 2016 and a Christmas album in 2017. Can you name one of those two albums?



This Is What The Truth Feels Like

You Make It Feel Like Christmas