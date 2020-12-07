Trump Toohey: Who Stars As Queen Elizabeth In The Crown?

December 7, 2020
1.     Browns beat the Titans in Tennessee yesterday - final score of the game 41-35. The Browns are now 9 and 3 and up next will host the Ravens next Monday night.  The Ravens are from which U.S. city? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Baltimore or “who cares” are both acceptable answers
 
2.     “Saturday Night Live” returned with bang this weekend with Jason Bateman as the host.  What is the name of the Netflix show, released in 2017, where Jason plays a financial adviser who must relocate his family to Missouri in order to launder money? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Ozark
 
3.     Floyd Mayweather Junior is set to fight YouTuber Jake Paul.  ESPN is reporting the undefeated former boxing champion will fight Paul on February 20th in an exhibition match.  Which one of these IS a nickname of Floyd Mayweather?  Money?  Uppercut?  Lights out? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Money Mayweather
 
4.     “The Croods: A New Age” is #1 at the box office again. Dreamworks Animation released another animation film this year. It was a sequel with voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. What movie is it?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Trolls World Tour
 
 
5.     Netflix is NOT going to add a fiction disclaimer to The Crown. Season 4 just dropped and features what Oscar winning actress as Queen Elizabeth?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Olivia Coleman

