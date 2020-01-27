Trump Toohey: Name One of the Three Roads That Circles First Energy Stadium

1. NBA Legend, Kobe Bryant was among the nine killed in a helicopter crash yesterday morning in California. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on-board. Kobe Bryant played his entire NBA career with this team.



Los Angeles Lakers

2. The Grammys were last night, and Billie Eilish was definitely the big winner, winning all four major general categories. The 4 major general categories are considered to be…Album of the Year, Record, Song of the Year and Best ___ Artist.

New

3. The Jonas Brothers performed on the GRAMMYs last night, but folks on the Internet couldn’t stop talking about Nick Jonas’s teeth. Apparently during the song folks thought they saw some food caught in Nick’s teeth. Ya think one of his brothers, or maybe his wife, would’ve given him a heads up. By the way, who is Nick Jonas married to?

Priyanka Chopra

4. Cleveland will be on a “Road Trip” episode of the Bachelor tonight. Can you name one of the three roads which surround First Energy Stadium?

West 3rd, Erieside Ave, Alfred Lerner Way

5. Bad Boys For Life, 1917, Dolittle and The Gentleman round out the top four at the weekend box office. Let’s play a round of Guess That Gentlemanly Gizmo! This facial hair is named after an animal and is thick, bushy and drops past the mouth

Walrus Moustache