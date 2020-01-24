Trump Toohey: Name All Five Original Playhouse Square Theaters

1. The Grammys are Sunday, and we will have the winners, losers and all of the drama on Monday’s show. By the way, Alicia Keys will be the host for a second year in a row. So who was the host of the Grammys last year? Alicia Keys? James Corden? Jimmy Kimmel?





Alicia Keys



2. James Corden is a fraud. I repeat. JAMES CORDEN IS A FRAUD! A video surfaced that showed him and Justin Bieber in his car...as a truck pulled it as they were perfoming his most popular segment on his show called _____.



Carpool Karoke



3. Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s brewpub is temporarily closing for renovations, and will reopen in mid February. Which one of these is not a Great Lakes beer? Dormunder Gold Lager? Conway’s Irish Ale? Single Origin Coffee Stout?



Single Origin Coffee Stout



4. The Cleveland International Film Festival is moving to Playhouse Square in 2021. What are the names of the five original theaters of Playhouse Square, all of which were built between 1920 and 1922.



Hannah Theatre, Allen Theatre, Connor Palace, State Theatre and Ohio Theatre



5. New movies out this weekend include the Gentleman staring Matthew McConaughey. McConaughey’s last theatrical release was this 2019 comedy where he played a poet.



The Beach Bum