Trump Toohey: Name All Five Original Playhouse Square Theaters

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 1/24/2020

January 24, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     The Grammys are Sunday, and we will have the winners, losers and all of the drama on Monday’s show.  By the way, Alicia Keys will be the host for a second year in a row.  So who was the host of the Grammys last year?  Alicia Keys?  James Corden?  Jimmy Kimmel? 
 

 

 

 

 


Alicia Keys
 
2.     James Corden is a fraud.  I repeat.  JAMES CORDEN IS A FRAUD!  A video surfaced that showed him and Justin Bieber in his car...as a truck pulled it as they were perfoming his most popular segment on his show called _____.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Carpool Karoke 
 
3.     Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s brewpub is temporarily closing for renovations, and will reopen in mid February.  Which one of these is not a Great Lakes beer?  Dormunder Gold Lager?  Conway’s Irish Ale?  Single Origin Coffee Stout? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Single Origin Coffee Stout 
 
4.     The Cleveland International Film Festival is moving to Playhouse Square in 2021. What are the names of the five original theaters of Playhouse Square, all of which were built between 1920 and 1922. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Hannah Theatre, Allen Theatre, Connor Palace, State Theatre and Ohio Theatre
 
5.     New movies out this weekend include the Gentleman staring Matthew McConaughey.  McConaughey’s last theatrical release was this 2019 comedy where he played a poet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
The Beach Bum

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 24th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Kristin From Destination Cleveland Talks About The Bachelor In Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 17th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Find Out Why The Dave Matthews Band Was Snubbed WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dave Matthews Band Snubbed By The Rock Hall? Jen and Tim Uncover Why! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Converse With Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks Tribe Fest with Goat Yoga WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes