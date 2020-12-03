Trump Toohey: What Are The Names of Romeo and Juliet's Families?

1. The NBA is dealing with 48 players that have tested positive for COVID-19

before the season starts - this is out of 546 tests that were taken. What’s the name of our professional mens basketball team here in Cleveland that plays at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse?





Cavs or Cavaliers



2. Rocky the Owl, the owl that was found inside the branches of the official Rockefeller Christmas tree, is going to be pictured on the tail of a new Frontier aircraft that will join the fleet next year. The Rockefeller Christmas tree, located at Rockefeller Plaza, is located in which major U.S. city?





New York City



3. Dunkin' has introduced their new Sugarplum Macchiato - it mixes flavors of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, and plum. Its limited edition and you can get it hot or iced. What does Dunkin’ call their version of donut holes?





Munchkins

4. Oreo is releasing Lady Gaga Oreos. Which Lady Gaga music video featured her as a mermaid? You and I, Born This Way or Applause?



You and I

5. Taylor Swift shared a sneak peak of her re-recorded version of Love Story. Love Story plays with Romeo and Juliet. Name the houses of warring families that Romeo and Juliet belong to.



Capulet and Montague​