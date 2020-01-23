Trump Toohey: What’s The Proper First Name of Mr. Peanut?

1. New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl MVPs. Eli Played his entire NFL career with which New York team?



Giants

2. “The Karate Kid” is coming to Broadway. The 1984 film is being developed as a Broadway musical, with original screenwriter involved in the process. In the original movie, Daniel Larusso was taught the art of karate from this teacher/character, played by the late Pat Morita.

Mr Miyagi

3. The clothing store EXPRESS is closing 100 stores while they restructure. Express was originally called what? Limited Express, Express Inc. or Express Shop?

Limited Express​

4. Dave Matthews Band is coming to Blossom this summer. The show is June 23rd and tickets will go sale on Feb 21st. What was the name of the Dave Matthews Band debut album, released in 1994, and featured songs such as “What Would you Say”, “Ants Marching” and “Satellite”?

Under The Table and Dreaming

5. For a Super Bowl ad, Mr. Peanut has passed away. What’s the proper first name of Mr. Peanut?

Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe