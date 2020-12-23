Trump Toohey Christmas 2020 Edition!

1. Burger King's dollar menu is coming back - and they’re giving random customers something from the menu by sending a dollar to their Venmo accounts. The free items will be given out through December 28th. What is the name of Burger King’s signature sandwich?

Whopper

2. A new documentary about Tiger Woods is coming to HBO and HBO Max - it will be a 2 part documentary following his life, his fall from grace, and how he returned to win the 2019 Masters tournament. Tiger is known for wearing these two colors on Sundays during a tournament. Black and Red? Green and White? Blue and Yellow?

Black and Red

3. What is the name of the family neighbor in A Christmas Story whose hounds are notorious for stealing the turkey.

Bumpus

4. Place these Christmas songs in order of release, from oldest to newest. Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime, Wham!’s Last Christmas and Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”

Wonderful Christmastime (1979)

Do They Know It’s Christmas? (1984)

Last Christmas (1985)

5. Happy Festivus! Festivus was the direct result of an episode of “Seinfeld,” which first aired on December 18th, 1997. Seinfeld scriptwriter Daniel O'Keefe’s dad had found reference to an obscure holiday called Festivus, which was first celebrated in 1966. The Festivus slogan, “A Festivus for the ____”

Rest of us