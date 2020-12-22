Trump Toohey: What's The Name Of The Woman Who Falls In Love With Mr. Darcy In Pride and Prejudice?

1. The Ohio Department of Agriculture released the 2021 fair schedule yesterday - it starts June 12th and goes through October 10th. Name any food you would find at a fair.





Lots of options



2. The 2021 Pro Bowl won't be played next year because of the pandemic, but some Cleveland Browns are getting All-Star recognition. Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb are all getting recognition. Nick Chubb plays which position? RB? WR? QB?





Running Back



3. Another celebrity has jumped into the food business – the legendary Carlos Santana has launched The Carlos Santana Coffee Company. One blend of his coffee is named after his 1999 breakout hit-single with Rob Thomas. Can you name that song?





Smooth



4. The creators of Black Mirror dropped a trailer for their upcoming movie, “Death to 2020.” Black Mirror won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie for what 1980s inspired Black Mirror episode: San Junipero, San Julian or San Justo?



San Junipero



5. The reviews are in for Shonda Rhimes new show Bridgerton: it’s juicy! It drops on Christmas Day. Can you name the woman who falls in love with Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice?



Elizabeth Bennet