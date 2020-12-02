Trump Toohey: Who Sings The Song "Tik Tok"

1. Starbucks is offering free coffee to all Frontline Workers this month - this includes doctors, health workers, first responders and it’s available at all US locations. Name anything from the Starbucks menu.

Lots of options

2. Forbes has come out with their 2021 30 Under 30 list, with several of today’s TikTok stars being recognized. Which female artist sang the song “Tik Tok”, which was released in 2009?

Ke$ha

3. Reynolds Kitchen is paying $5,000 for five new unique cookie recipes. Let’s a play a round of Cook Up That Cookie! These medieval-aged cookies have a very high ratio of butter or shortening, to flour, and have a crumbly and tender texture. Can you Cook Up That Cookie?

Shortbread Cookies​

4. People are calling for “The Crown” to be labeled as fiction. What YEAR did The Crown debut? 2014, 2015 or 2016?

2016

5. Kohl’s and Sephora have partnered to open 200 “Sephora at Kohl’s” locations in the fall of 2021. Sephora has over 14,000 products from over 200 brands including exclusives like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Rare Beauty by this actress/pop singer.

Selena Gomez