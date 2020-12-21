Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Justin Timberlake's 2013 Song That Starts With "Aren't You Something to Admire?"

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 12/21/2020

December 21, 2020
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey Logo Red

Trump Toohey Logo Red

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Happy Winter Solstice!  The Winter Solstice means Autumn has officially come to an end, and THIS season has begun. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Winter
 
2.     Your Cleveland Browns took care of business last night in defeating the Giants 20-6 on Sunday Night Football.  They have two games remaining on their schedule.  One against the Jets, and the last game of the year against this opponent that we can’t stand, that wears black and yellow, from Pennsylvania. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steelers 
 
3.     New music from Ed Sheeran entitled “Afterglow” dropped earlier this morning.  Just a few months ago, Ed’s wife gave birth to their daughter.  What’s her name?   
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran
 
4.     Ariana Grande is engaged! Which one of these is NOT an Ariana Grande Fragrance? Sweet Like Candy, Cloud or Raindrops?
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Raindrops
 
5.     The trailer for Justin Timberlake’s new movie debuted over the weekend. What 2013 Justin Timberlake song starts with the lyric, “aren’t you something to admire”
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mirrors

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Hoyen from UH Rainbow Answers Our Vaccine Questions WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks Vaccines and What To Expect WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes