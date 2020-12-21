Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Justin Timberlake's 2013 Song That Starts With "Aren't You Something to Admire?"

1. Happy Winter Solstice! The Winter Solstice means Autumn has officially come to an end, and THIS season has begun.



Winter



2. Your Cleveland Browns took care of business last night in defeating the Giants 20-6 on Sunday Night Football. They have two games remaining on their schedule. One against the Jets, and the last game of the year against this opponent that we can’t stand, that wears black and yellow, from Pennsylvania.



Steelers



3. New music from Ed Sheeran entitled “Afterglow” dropped earlier this morning. Just a few months ago, Ed’s wife gave birth to their daughter. What’s her name?



Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran



4. Ariana Grande is engaged! Which one of these is NOT an Ariana Grande Fragrance? Sweet Like Candy, Cloud or Raindrops?



Raindrops



5. The trailer for Justin Timberlake’s new movie debuted over the weekend. What 2013 Justin Timberlake song starts with the lyric, “aren’t you something to admire”



Mirrors