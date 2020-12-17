Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of Taco Bell's Loose Meat Sandwich That Got Discounted In The 1980s?

1. Today is the last day of the Holiday Edition of Trump Toohey. So, it’s your last day to get qualified for the $250 to Legacy Village. Which one of these stores cannot be found at Legacy Village? LL Bean? Crate and Barrel? Kmart?





Kmart



2. SPOILER ALERT to fans of the Masked Singer, as last night a champion was crowned. The Sun was the winner of the competition and it turned out to be…LeAnn Rimes. Which spinoff of the Masked Singer is set to debut at the end of the month? Masked Dancer? Masked Baker?



Masked Dancer



3. What’s the most popular Christmas movie in your state? To find out, a study looked into IMDB’s 50 most popular Christmas movies list. Here in Ohio, the favorite Christmas movie was Home Alone 2: Which was when Kevin was lost in this U.S. city.



New York City



4. The Lizzie McGuire reboot is NOT happening after creative decisions! On the show Lizzie McGuire, an animated version of Lizzie performed WHAT? Soliloquies, Lymricks or Lyrics



Soliloquies



5. Taco Bell is bringing back nacho fries and the bacon club chalupa. One of Taco Bell’s original 1960s menu items with a loose meat sandwich on a hamburger bun that was discounted in the 1980s. What was that sandwich called?



Chiliburger / Bell Burger / The Bell Beefer