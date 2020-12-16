Trump Toohey: Which J. Lo Song Has "Party People and Animals?"

1. The Cavs are presenting a proposal to the City of Cleveland Planning Commission for approval on Friday - they want a community inspired banner to hang on the Sherwin-Williams global headquarters wall by mid January. Which long time Cleveland Cavalier just signed a deal with the Boston Celtics? Oh, and he’s Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy.





Tristan Thompson



2. Starbucks is canceling the popular buy-one-get-one-free promotions this month, and on January 7th. They don’t want crowds to gather. Which one of these is NOT a Starbucks seasonal beverage? Peppermint Mocha? Egg Nog Latte? Mistletoe Macchiato?





Mistletoe Macchiato



3. Someone on the set of the latest “Mission: Impossible” movie recorded audio of actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members for breaking COVID-19 protocols. Tom Cruise: Over or Under 55?





Over – 58



4. Jennifer Lopez will headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" this year. In what J. Lo song is she hanging out with ‘party people and animals in the club?’





On The Floor



5. George Clooney’s secret for good parenting is a nice drink! Let’s play a round of Commandeer That Cocktail! This drink has a French name, and is gin, champagne, sugar and lemon juice. Can you Commandeer That Cocktail?





French 75