Trump Toohey: What's P. Diddy's Real Name?

1. The Cleveland Indians have traded Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. Corey Kluber plays which position? Pitcher? Short stop? Right Field?

Pitcher

2. Jumanji: The Next Level is #1 at the box office with 60 million. In the original 1995 movie, What actor plays the role of Alan Parrish III, the man trapped in Jumanji?

Robin Williams

3. Well, the Browns lost to Arizona. 38-24. That makes the Browns the only team in the NFL not to have a winning season this decade. In fact, the last time they had a winning season was what year? 2007? 2005? 2002?

2007 (10-6 and missed the playoffs)

4. Guess who hosted an epic 50th birthday party for himself over the weekend? Diddy! We know him as P. Diddy or Puff Daddy, but his actual name is what?

Sean Combs

5. HBO is developing a spin off of the National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise. What was the name of the soft reboot movie in 2015 starring Ed Helms and Christina Applegate?

Vacation