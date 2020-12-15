Trump Toohey: What's The Name of Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband

1. We have a Tasty Tuesday alert! The Oreo brookie is here, and officially called the Brookie-O. It’s loaded with three layers of creme: brownie, cookie dough and original Oreo creme. Which one of these is NOT an actual Oreo flavor? Gingerbread? SPAM? Birthday Cake?



SPAM

2. The Browns lost to the Ravens last night 47-42 at First Energy Stadium. The Browns have won how many games this year? 7? 8? 9?

9

3. Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You Is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 once again. Mariah re-recorded the song in 2010 and called it what version? Extra Festive, Super Merry or Joyous Edition?

Extra Festive

4. Kelly Clarkson definitely got fans in the Christmas spirit with her latest “Kellyoke” performance yesterday on her show. She belted out her very own holiday hit “Underneath The Tree” with her band on a decorated stage. Kelly is currently going through an ugly divorce with this soon to be ex.

Brandon Blackstock

5. McDonald’s is giving away a free menu item each day when you use the app, through Christmas Eve. What’s the name of Ronald McDonald’s friends who are colored pom-pomps with eyes?

Fry Kids (or Fry Guys)​