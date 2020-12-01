Trump Toohey: How Many Categories Are On The First Rounds of the Jeopardy Board?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 12/1/2020

December 1, 2020
1.     Denny’s is offering a free two-count stack of pancakes to anyone that spends at least ten-dollars on an online order.  Just use the promo code "Pancakes" to get your free stack.  Name anything from the Denny’s Menu. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lots of options

2.     Playhouse Square has announced that they hope to have Broadway shows return to Cleveland next fall. What cold as ice musical was Playhouse Square supposed to host this last August?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frozen 

3.     Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back The Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard For The Holidays. What’s the CURRENT Dairy Queen slogan? “Happy Tastes Good”, “Do DQ” or “That’s RiDQulous” 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Happy Tastes Good”
4.     "Jeopardy!" went back to filming yesterday.  They’ll have a handful of guest hosts, the first is Ken Jennings.  How many categories are on the first two rounds of the Jeopardy board? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 categories
5 clues in each category


5.     The NORAD Santa Tracker is set to launch today.  Even though there’s a pandemic, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will track Santa just as they’ve done for 65 years.  Approximately how many miles is it from the North Pole to Ohio?  3500 miles?  4500 miles?  5500 miles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


3500 miles

