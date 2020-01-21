Trump Toohey: Who Are The Two Teams Playing In Super Bowl 54?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 1/21/20

January 21, 2020
Trump Toohey
1.     One shout out that we failed to mention last Friday was the 98th birthday of…Betty White!  Betty played which Golden Girl on the show “Golden Girls”?  Dorothy?  Blanche?  Sophia?  Rose? 

 

 

 

 

 


Rose

2.     YAAAAAAAA!!  Are Brad and Jen back together!?  Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston publicly reunited at the SAG Awards this weekend.  Brad was stopped in his tracks by Jen's acceptance speech, and everyone is freaking out.  Seriously, how did they ever break up?!  Oh ya, I remember now.  It’s when Brad met Angelina for the first time on this set of this 2005 film. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mr and Mrs Smith    

3.     Well we are down to the final two teams left in the NFL.  Tell me the two teams playing in Super Bowl 54. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kansas City Chiefs 
San Francisco 49ers

4.     The weekend box office had the new Bad Boys for Life movie open at $62 million, 1917 gain another $22 million and Dolittle open at $21.9 million. What was the name of the 2003 prequel to Bad Boys For Life?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bad Boys 2

5.     Amazon is working on a “hand scanner” that will turn your hand into a credit card. Sounds like an episode of what British science fiction Netflix original series which debuted back in 2011 and covers creepy technology?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Black Mirror

