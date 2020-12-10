Trump Toohey: How Many Numbers Are Drawn in a Mega Millions drawing?

1. Saturday at Krispy Kreme, it’s the annual “Day of the Dozens.” What does that mean for you? Purchase any dozen doughnuts at the regular price, and get a dozen of the chain’s Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1. Name any flavor of Krispy Kreme doughnut.





Lots of Options (but not glazed)



2. It's possible the Northern Lights will be visible in northern Ohio today. The Space Weather Prediction Center says they could be seen from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. In the Arctic Circle, they are known as the Northern Lights. While In the Antarctic Circle they are known as the ______.





Southern Lights





3. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow as no one matched the numbers and the Mega Ball Tuesday night. Excluding the Mega Ball, how many numbers are drawn in a Mega Millions drawing? 4? 5? 6?





5



4. NBC’s The Grinch musical received bad reviews yesterday. Whoville appears in How The Grinch Stole Christmas and another Dr. Suess Book With “Who” In Its Title. What book is that?



Horton Hears A Who!



5. There’s going to be a True Blood reboot! What’s the name of the main character of True Blood? Sookie, Lettie Mae or Luna?



Sookie