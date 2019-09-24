Trump Toohey: Walker, Texas Ranger Takes Place Where In Texas?

1. Merry Christmas Bret Michaels fans - he’s coming to town, well the Canton Palace, the day after Christmas. Bret Michaels is best known as the lead singer/front man of this band.



Poison

2. A new trailer for Frozen 2 has been revealed! Check it out on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Elsa is the Queen, and Anna is the princess of this kingdom.

Arendalle

3. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is getting a public viewing this weekend for their new transformation. Finish this Transformers catchphrase: Transformers - Robots in _______.

Disguise

4. Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2020 is coming to the Akron Civic Theatre on February 4th. By the way, (spoiler alert), who was booted from DWTS last night?

Mary Wilson

5. Walker, Texas Ranger is going to get a reboot. Walker, Texas Ranger follows Sergent Walker who is stationed in which Texan city?

Dallas / Fort Worth