Trump Toohey: 3 Jeopardy Questions!

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 11/9/2020

November 9, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey Logo Red

Trump Toohey Logo Red

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1. Jeopardy Question: Under The Category, "Name That Tune-ster." Name this singer-actress: "Baby Boy" "Crazy In Love" "Irreplacable"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beyonce 

 

2. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction happened over the weekend. How many levels are in the Rock and Roll Hall? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7 (tip)

3. Jeopardy question: Under the category “Word Origins”.  Name this day, AKA Hump Day, named for a Norse God. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wednesday

4. Dave Chapelle and Foo Fighters rocked out on SNL this weekend. The Foo Fighters’ biggest hit is a top twenty track from 1999 which opens with the lyric, “Run and tell all of the angels.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Learn To Fly 

5. Jeopardy Question: Under the category "Pop Culture Squirrels", Sandy Cheeks wears a space suit and helmet underwater so she can hang out with this title guy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spongebob Squarepants

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks Halloween Candy and Potential Level 4 Status WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks About The Upcoming Wave of COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes