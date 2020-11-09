Trump Toohey: 3 Jeopardy Questions!

1. Jeopardy Question: Under The Category, "Name That Tune-ster." Name this singer-actress: "Baby Boy" "Crazy In Love" "Irreplacable"

Beyonce

2. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction happened over the weekend. How many levels are in the Rock and Roll Hall?

7 (tip)

3. Jeopardy question: Under the category “Word Origins”. Name this day, AKA Hump Day, named for a Norse God.

Wednesday

4. Dave Chapelle and Foo Fighters rocked out on SNL this weekend. The Foo Fighters’ biggest hit is a top twenty track from 1999 which opens with the lyric, “Run and tell all of the angels.”

Learn To Fly

5. Jeopardy Question: Under the category "Pop Culture Squirrels", Sandy Cheeks wears a space suit and helmet underwater so she can hang out with this title guy

Spongebob Squarepants