Trump Toohey: How Many Jenga Blocks Are There In A Set?

1. Starbucks holiday drinks are out today! And today, as in years past, they’re giving away a free collectible red holiday cup to customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage. Name any Starbucks holiday drink.





Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte



2. Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini today starting at 8 am. The phones will be available in stores on November 13th. The “Mac”, in an Apple iMac is short for what? Which is also a type of Apple.





Macintosh



3. The stars of "Family Ties," which aired from 1982-89 will get back together again in the name of charity. On Tuesday, the cast of the show will reunite on the daily series "Stars in the House" to reminisce about their time on the show. The show “Family Ties” is set just outside of this Ohio city? And no it’s not Cleveland.





Columbus



4. Today is National Saxophone Day! Can you name two of the four main types of saxophones?



Baritone, Soprano, Alto, Tenor



5. Baby Nancy, Jenga and sidewalk chalk have been added to the National Toy Hall of Fame. How many blocks are there in a game of Jenga?



54 blocks