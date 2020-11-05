Trump Toohey: What Does It Mean To 'Odell' The Ball?

1. Uh Oh. UH OH! We missed it yesterday but the new Aldi Advent calendars are now in stores. In order to use a cart at Aldi, which coin do you need? Nickel? Dime? Quarter?





Quarter



2. Today is National Hot Sauce Day. In what 1994 movie do Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels’ characters accidentally give a criminal chili peppers at a lunch stop?





Dumb & Dummer



3. Happy Birthday to Odell Beckham Jr! If you hear someone say he/she “Odelled” the ball, what just happened? He/she caught it with one hand? He/she spiked the ball to the ground? He/she threw the ball?





One Hand Grab



4. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand GOOP is out with their annual Holiday Gift Guide. Gwyneth has an Academy Award for Best Actress for this 1998 romantic-comedy drama film.





Shakespeare in Love



5. Stephen King’s Castle Rock canceled after two seasons. What Stephen King book has been turned into a miniseries that’s coming to CBS All Access this December?



The Stand