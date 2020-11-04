Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 11/4/2020

1. The soundtrack to “Frozen II” has just set a new chart record. The album tops the “Billboard” Soundtracks chart for a 45th non-consecutive week this week, the most of any other soundtrack album in the chart’s history. In the original movie, “Frozen”, which princess sings “Let it Go”? Anna? Or Elsa?





Elsa



2. The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will finally take place virtually this weekend, after being postponed due to the coronavirus. Also, the induction ceremony will be permanently moved to the fall. Which one of these artists is NOT an inductee this year? Nine Inch Nails? Depeche Mode? Billy Joel? Daughtry?





Daughtry



3. Meghan Markle is the only member of the Royal Family to ever vote in a U.S. presidential election. She has been outspoken about the importance to vote and was sure to do so in this election. Meghan Markle is married to this Prince? Harry? William? Timothy?



Prince Harry



4. Today is National Candy Day! Let’s play a round of Corral That Candy! This chewy candy is made by aerating boiled sugar. It’s usually fruit-flavored, but comes in an unflavored form. Can you Corral That Candy?



Taffy



5. Royal Caribbean and Carnival have cancelled the rest of their 2020 cruises. What was the name of the Disney channel spinoff of the show “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” which featured Dylan and Cole Sprouse on a cruise ship?



The Suite Life on Deck