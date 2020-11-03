Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of Dave Chapelle's Sketch Show On Comedy Central?

1. Election Day is here - polls are open and close at 7:30 tonight. All absentee ballots must also be postmarked or dropped off at local Board of Elections offices before polls close. We vote for President of the United States how often? Every 2? 4? Or 6 years?





4 years



2. The American League Cy Young Award finalists are out. Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is a finalist for the award. The winner will be announced on November 11th. Is Shane Bieber right handed? Or left?





Right



3. Dave Chappelle will host Saturday Night Live's post-election episode - the first time he’s done it since President Trump won in 2016. What was the name of his comedy sketch series that aired on Comedy Central from 2003-2006?





Chappelle’s Show



4. Ariana Grande’s new song Positions debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. What was the name of the spin-off of Victorious that starred Ariana Grande and lasted for one season? Sam and Cat, Cat Attack, Cat and Beck



Sam and Cat



5. Shonda Rhimes’ trailer for her show dropped. Shonda Rhimes wrote what 2002 movie about three teenage girls on a cross-country trip who learn about friendship?



Crossroads