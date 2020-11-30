Trump Timmay: What Was Luke and Anakin Skywalkers' Original Surname?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 11/30/2020

November 30, 2020
The Cleveland Browns beat the Jacksonville Jaguars! A Jaguar is a big ____. Dog, Cat or Bird

 

OSU does not know if they’re playing Michigan this week. Which school came first: the University of Michigan or the Ohio State University? 

 

U of Michigan (1817), Ohio State University (1870)

 

Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 is “pandemic.” What was Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2018? Justice, epiphany, respect?

 

Justice 

 

Dave Prowse, the actor who played Death Vader, died over the weekend at the age of 85. Luke and Anakin’s original surname was what name before 

becoming Skywalker? Starkiller, Starunner, Moonkiller?

 

Starkiller

 

The Croods: A New Age topped the box office. What animation studio produces The Croods movies?

 

Dreamworks Animation

