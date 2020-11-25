Trump Timmay: Name Marge Simpsons' Twin Sisters

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 11/25/2020

November 25, 2020
1. The college football playoffs rankings came out and OSU is #4. Can you name one of the two colors of The Ohio State University 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scarlet and grey 

2. Sales of chess board and sets are up 1000% due to The Queen’s Gambit. There are three types of pieces that each player gets two of. Can you name one of those pieces?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rook, Bishop, Knight 

3. Someone in Euclid won $5.9 million dollars. In the Barenaked Ladies song’ “If I Had A Million Dollars” which thing they would NOT buy?  A chesterfield, a chaise lounge, an ottoman?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A chaise lounge 

 

4. The state has extended the expiration status of licenses and IDs until July. In the Simpsons, Marge Simpson’s twin sisters work at the DMV. Can you name the twin sisters?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Patty and Selma

 

5. The Grammy Awards announced their nominations. Earlier this year, one solo artist won both Record and Song of the Year. What song was that?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bad Guy 

