Trump Toohey: Who Hosts Dancing With The Stars?

1. Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett will miss a second game due to being diagnosed with COVID-19. Myles Garrett: Offensive Player? Defensive player?

Defense

2. SPOILER ALERT!! Last night was the season 29 finale of "Dancing With The Stars". The contestants got to do two performances, one repeat and one freestyle. Kaitlyn Bristowe was the winner! Who is the host of DWTS?

Tyra Banks

3. The Butterball Turkey Talk Line is busier than ever this year. What is the name of a young female turkey? Jenny, a Fryer or a Roaster?

Jenny​

4. “Jeopardy!” announced that Ken Jennings will be the first interim host to replace Alex Trebek when they go back in production. Here’s is one of the top rated Final Jeopardy questions of all time. Under the category of “Pop Stars”: This pop star, born in in 1970, was named for a song in the movie starring Clint Eastwood, “Paint Your Wagon”.

Who is Mariah Carey

5. A copy of Nintendo's "Super Mario Bros. 3" is the most expensive video game ever sold at $156,000. Super Mario Brothers 3 introduced Bowser’s children who are called what? Koopalings, Bowserbabies, Bowserlings

Koopalings (Bowser is also called King Koopa)