Trump Toohey: What's The Name of a Baby Turkey? A Chick, A Poult or A Turket?

1. Sad news as it was revealed that Lola, on E 4th St, is closed for good. Lola was founded by this famous Cleveland Iron Chef.

Michael Symon

2. Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is leaving the team after being with them for 9 seasons. He is the father of which Kardashian’s daughter? Kim? Khloe? Kendall?

Khloe

3. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is temporarily closing again today. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has an exhibit about the six genres that were the roots of rock and roll. Name three of those musical genres.

Gospel, blues, rhythm and blues, folk, county and bluegrass

4. For your turkey advice this week, you can call the Butterball Turkey Talk line. What’s the name of a baby turkey? A chick, a poult or a turket?

A poult​

5. Out NOW on Netflix: Dolly Parton’s Christmas at the Square. What was the name of Dolly Parton’s christmas movie that came out last year on Hallmark?



Christmas At Dollywood