Trump Toohey: Which James Bond Movie Was Sean Connery In: Goldfinger or GoldenEye?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 11/2/2020

November 2, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey Logo Red

Trump Toohey Logo Red

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1. The Browns lost, 16-6 to the Raiders. Can you name one of the three official colors of the Cleveland Browns?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brown, white, orange 

 

2. Lori Loughlin turned herself into prison this weekend. Lori Loughlin is best known for doing a lot of movies on which channel: TruTv, Hallmark or Fox Sports?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hallmark

 

3. Sean Connery passed over the weekend. Which ‘Golden’ James Bond movie did he star in? Goldfinger or GoldenEye?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goldfinger (Brosnan in GoldenEye)

4. Melt Bar and Grilled in Cleveland Heights will be permanently closing. Let’s play a round of Call That Cheese! This cheese is a mild yellow cheese that can come smoked. It’s perfect for a cheese board or a burger. Can you Call That Cheese? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gouda

5. Fox cancels Kim Cattral’s new show Filthy Rich. Kim Cattral stared in the music video for what Oscar-nominated song by Starship that is the theme song of the movie Mannequin? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks Halloween Candy and Potential Level 4 Status WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks About The Upcoming Wave of COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Rashard Higgins Stops To Help Listener's With Her Flat Tire WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes