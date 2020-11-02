Trump Toohey: Which James Bond Movie Was Sean Connery In: Goldfinger or GoldenEye?

1. The Browns lost, 16-6 to the Raiders. Can you name one of the three official colors of the Cleveland Browns?

Brown, white, orange

2. Lori Loughlin turned herself into prison this weekend. Lori Loughlin is best known for doing a lot of movies on which channel: TruTv, Hallmark or Fox Sports?

Hallmark

3. Sean Connery passed over the weekend. Which ‘Golden’ James Bond movie did he star in? Goldfinger or GoldenEye?

Goldfinger (Brosnan in GoldenEye)

4. Melt Bar and Grilled in Cleveland Heights will be permanently closing. Let’s play a round of Call That Cheese! This cheese is a mild yellow cheese that can come smoked. It’s perfect for a cheese board or a burger. Can you Call That Cheese?

Gouda

5. Fox cancels Kim Cattral’s new show Filthy Rich. Kim Cattral stared in the music video for what Oscar-nominated song by Starship that is the theme song of the movie Mannequin?

Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now