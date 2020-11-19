Trump Toohey: Which Charlie Brown Special Came First: Thanksgiving or Christmas?

1. Pepsi has announced a limited-edition cola with an unusual new flavor—apple pie – and yes, the company says that’s exactly what it tastes like: apple pie and Pepsi. Which one of these is NOT a current flavor of Pepsi? Wild Cherry? Wild Cherry Vanilla? Maple Flavored?



Maple Flavored

2. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced yesterday that all remaining Polar Express train rides are canceled, beginning today. In the 2004 animated feature film “Polar Express” this actor, quite possibly the greatest actor of all time, played the role of the conductor of the train.

Tom Hanks

3. It turns out "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will air on TV after all. Fans were worried after Apple-TV-plus bought the film, along with "A Charlie Brown Christmas," however, after an outcry PBS picked up both holiday classics. Which was released to TV first? A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving? Or A Charlie Brown Christmas?

A Charlie Brown Christmas – 1965

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – 1973

4. Wonder Woman 1984 will be dropping in theaters and on HBO on Christmas Day. What is the name of Wonder Woman’s sidekick who sometimes goes by Donna Troy?

Wonder Girl​

5. Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are dropping a song together on Friday called “Monster”. Two superstars, one a pop singer and one a rapper, dropped their own song called “The Monster” in 2013. Who are they?

Rihanna, Eminem