Trump Toohey: What Was The Name of the Spinoff Show Based On The Movie 9 to 5?

1. Have you started Fleeting? It launched for some of us yesterday on Twitter. Twitter Fleets are a response to the popular “Stories” feature that we have seen on other social media platforms. The Twitter logo is a what? Bird? Cat? Coyote?





Bird

2. Nick Jonas is returning to “The Voice.” He’s taking over for Gwen Stefani. Can you give me the name of one of the other 3 judges for next season of “The Voice”.

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend

3. Dolly Parton donated a lot of money to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. What was the name of the ABC sitcom series based off Dolly’s movie, “9 to 5?” The show aired from 1982 to 1988 and stared Rita Moreno.

9 to 5​

4. Michael B Jordan is “People” magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. He got the title in the honor’s 35th year of existence. 4 men have won the award twice. Can you name two of them?

Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Johnny Depp, and Richard Gere

5. Conan O’Brien is ending his late night show in June of 2021. Conan O’Brien has had a late night show since WHAT YEAR? 1993, 1995 or 1997?

1993