Trump Toohey: List The 3 Pepsi Logo Colors In Order of Top To Bottom

1. Starbucks fans really love the chain during the holidays, but they’ve got something new up their sleeve on the ‘secret’ menu: the Christmas Cookie Frappuccino. Details on the ‘Jen and Tim’ show page. Which one of these is NOT a holiday beverage at Starbucks? Peppermint Mocha? Chestnut Praline Latte? Santa Fa La La La Latte?





Santa Fa La La La Latte



2. This year's Cleveland Auto Show will not be happening. With the IX Center closing and mass gathering restrictions, organizers are postponing the event. Let’s Play A Round of “Claim That Car”. This is a two-door, two-passenger sports car manufactured and marketed by Chevrolet. By the way, the title of a Prince song is a Little Red one of these.





Corvette



3. Jennifer Lopez is launching her new beauty line, called JLO Beauty, on January 1st - but if you want early access in December you can sign up on her website. J-Lo is engaged to which former MLB superstar?





Alex Rodriguez



4. Pepsi is changing their two liter bottle for the first time in 30 years. Pepsi’s logo includes three colors in a circle. List those three colors in ORDER from top to bottom.



Red, White, Blue



5. Home Alone turns 30! Home Alone stars Macaulay Culkin who was picked for the movie based on his work in WHAT 1989 movie starring John Candy?



Uncle Buck

Tiebreaker: Without going over, how old is Macaulay Culkin??

Answer 40 (Jen said 37. 38-40 would mean you beat Jen!)