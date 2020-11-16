Trump Toohey: Who Dropped Music First — Billy Idol or Joan Jett?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers 11/16/2020

November 16, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
1.     The Browns are now 6-3 after beating the Houston Texans yesterday at First Energy Stadium 10-7.  This weekend, they play the Eagles at First Energy Stadium at 1 o’clock.  The Eagles are from which city? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Philadephia
2.     The Barley House in the Warehouse District got its 3rd citation this past weekend on Saturday for violating health orders in place to try and curb the spread of coronavirus.  The Warehouse District is located in Cleveland, but where?  Downtown?  Tremont?  Ohio City? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Downtown
3.     The movie “Freaky” was number one at the weekend box office. The song “Super Freak” by Rick James lost the 1982 Grammy Award for Rock Male Vocalist to what song? Rod Stewart’s “Young Turks”, Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” or Bruce Stringsteen’s “The River”?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” 

4.     Miley Cyrus revealed she’ll be collaborating with Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on her new album. Who dropped music first — Billy Idol or Joan Jett?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joan Jett (1979), Billy Idol (1981)​

5.     The Disney Holiday Singalong with Michael Buble, Katy Perry and Pink will air on November 30th. What Disney animated film has the longest running time? Fantasia, The Princess and the Frog or Beauty and the Beast
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fantasia (124 minutes)
Princess (96 minutes)
Beauty (92 minutes)

