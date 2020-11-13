Trump Toohey: Oreo Was Inspired By What Cookie That Came Before It?

1. Voter turnout in this year's election has officially broken a record - for the most ballots cast ever. As it stands now, the total ballots cast are over 152 million. After voting at most locations, you received one of these to let everyone know that you voted, and then post it all over social media.





Sticker

2. Donnie Wahlberg is doing his part for service industry workers amid coronavirus. Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip for his 437 bill at a Massachusetts restaurant. Donnie Wahlberg is a founding member of which boy band?

NKOTB

3. Al Roker is back home and on the mend following prostate cancer surgery. The beloved anchor gave fans an update yesterday. “Relieved to let you all know that my prostate cancer surgery is done...” Al Roker is known for some many things, but most notably as the meteorologist for this news and talk morning show on NBC.





The Today Show

4. Oreos has announced that we’re going to be able to create our own cookies online. Oreos were inspired by what previously in production (came before OREO) cookie?

Hydrox



5. The Weeknd was announced as next year’s Super Bowl half time performer! He might perform his hit song Blinding Lights, taken off his new album that came out in March. What’s the name of that album?



After Hours