1. The University of Maryland has canceled Saturday's game against Ohio State because of the amount of coronavirus cases within their football program. If you should “O-H” to an Ohio State fan and I shout “O-H”, what should they shout back to you?





“I-O”



2. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade will be entirely virtual this year. They’ll also have performances from 4 Broadway shows, including "Jagged Little Pill” which is inspired from this artist’s 1995 album with the same name.



Alanis Morrisette



3. Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber won the American League Cy Young Award yesterday - he unanimously won the award. Between 1995-2001, a new MLB record was set at Progressive Field, then Jacobs Field, as we sold out how many home games in a row? 255? 355? 455?



455



4. Grey’s Anatomy premieres their new season tonight. What’s the name of the Grey’s Anatomy Video Game released on Wii, DS and PC back in 2009? The video game has mixed reviews.



Grey's Anatomy: The Video Game



5. Netflix’s Emily In Paris has been renewed for a second season. Let’s play a round of Find That French Cuisine! The dish has a chicken braised with wine, mushrooms, lardons and garlic. Can you Find That French Cuisine?



Coq Au Vin