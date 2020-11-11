Trump Toohey: Will Morrison Plays What Teacher In "Glee"

1. Beyonce is collaborating with Peloton, the bike maker, to create music for workout classes. Beyonce was a member of this American girl group best known when it was comprised of herself, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.



Destiny’s Child

2. Amazon is hiring in Akron. Jobs start at $15 per hour and offer insurance and retirement plans - the new facility is 640-thousand square feet and located at the old Rolling Acres Mall property. Who is the founder of Amazon? Bill gates? Jeff Bezos? Mark Zuckerburg?

Jeff Bezos

3. Santa is coming back to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium this year - he’ll be there on weekends beginning December 10th swimming around in the tanks. Kids will be able to tell them what they want for xmas. Can you give me the name of this “fish” band, with Darius Rucker as the frontman?

Hootie and the Blowfish

4. Netflix has renewed "Umbrella Academy" for a third season. WHAT YEAR did Rihanna’s song “Umbrella” come out? 2005, 2006 or 2007?

2007​

5. Matthew Morrison will portray the Grinch in an NBC musical special. Matthew Morrison is best known for playing what teacher in Glee?

Will Schuester

BONUS: Tiebreaker...Guess Rihanna's age WITHOUT GOING OVER. Contestant Tim said 38, Jen said 31.

32! You had to have 31-32 to beat Jen Toohey!