Trump Toohey: What's The Name of The Great White Shark In "Finding Nemo?"

1. Taco Bell is bringing back the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa for a limited time - along with two new items: the Chicken Chipotle Melt and Dragonfruit Freeze. Does a Chalupa have a hard shell? Or soft?



Hard



2. In a recent study, which I do not understand, the favorite Thanksgiving side dish here in Ohio is green bean casserole. Name any ingredient in a traditional green bean casserole.



Green Beans

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Cheddar Cheese

French Fried Onions



3. “Jeopardy” paid tribute to their longtime host, Alex Trebek, on yesterday’s episode. The executive producer of “Jeopardy,” said that they would miss him, and that all 35 remaining episodes he shot would air. On September of this year, this host became the longest running host of any game show, surpassing, Bob Barker. And no, it wasn’t Alex Trebek.



Pat Sajak



4. Baby Shark is certified 11x platinum! What’s the name of the great white shark in Finding Nemo?



Bruce



5. HBO will air a new documentary featuring the Bee Gees in December. What was the first single off the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack? Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman or How Deep Is Your Love?



How Deep Is Your Love?