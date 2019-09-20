Trump Toohey: What Show Won The Most Emmys Last Year?

1. The first pour of Great Lakes Christmas Ale has been announced - it will happen Thursday, October 24, beginning at 11 am. Great Lakes Brewery is located where? Ohio City? Parma? Eastlake?



Ohio City

2. The Browns play the Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium at 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Let’s play a round of Brown? Or Boy Band? Jamie Gillan: Cleveland Brown? Or Current/Former Boy Band?

Brown – Punter (Scottish Hammer)

3. NBC is looking to reboot The Office for their new streaming service Peacock. What is the name of the HR staffer who is constantly butting heads with manager Michael?

Toby ​

4. The band Berlin will be at the House of Blues this Sunday and will be at the Rock Hall this Monday. What is the opening lyric in the song ‘Take My Breath Away”?

Watching every motion in my foolish lover’s game

5. The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards are happening tonight. To review, “Game of Thrones” goes in with 32 nominations, so they are expected to be the big winner of the night. Which show was the big winner last year with5 Emmy wins? The Marvelous Mrs Maisel? The Assassination of Gianni Versace? Or Game of Thrones?

Marvelous Mrs Maisel - 5