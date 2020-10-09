Trump Toohey: What Character Did Orlando Bloom Play In "The Lord of the Rings?"

1. According to a recent poll, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is the favorite Halloween candy of almost every generation of people. I can’t argue that as it is the perfect combination of these two yummy foods.



Chocolate and peanut butter



2. Congratulations are in order for Dwayne Johnson. He has become the most followed man in America on Instagram. He officially surpassed 200 million followers. The Instagram logo is a what? Camera? Hat? A Person?



Camera - Described as a minimalistic sunset-colored outline of the original Polaroid cam image.



3. Lowes is hosting a trick-or-treat event. Let’s play a round of Label That Lumber! This type of lumber has deep tones which makes it a great option for interior work or furniture. You’ll see hints or red in this wood. Can you Label That Lumber?



Cherry



4. Orlando Bloom thinks that his baby with Katy Perry is a ‘mini Bloom’. What’s the name of the character Orlando Bloom plays in the Lord of the Rings? Aragorn, Legolas or Gimli?



Legolas





5. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction ceremony will be much different this year because of the pandemic - the original was scheduled in May, but now there will be a special presentation on HBO on November 7th. In front of the Rock Hall are three words in giant red letters that greet visitors. What are those three words?



Long Live Rock