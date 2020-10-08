Trump Toohey: Wheaties, Breakfast of _________

1. Meghan Trainor is having a baby. She says she recorded a holiday album during the first half of her pregnancy. It's called "A Very Trainor Christmas" and will be out on October 30th. Name any Christmas song.





Lots of options



2. Justin Bieber is the latest artist to team with Crocs for a collaboration. The Crocs X Justin Bieber collection goes on sale October 13th. Crocs were originally designed for what? A Boating Shoe? Stiletto? Or a football cleat?





Boating Shoe





3. LeBron James and students from the Akron school he founded will be featured on the front of a Wheaties cereal box. The cover is a collage showing James surrounded by students and staff at the I PROMISE school. Fill in the blank of this Wheaties slogan: Wheaties. Breakfast of _______.





Champions



4. Netflix gave a first look at the upcoming movie “The Prom” starring Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington and Nicole Kidman. What was the name of Meryl Streep’s character in Mamma Mia?



Donna



5. The Price is Right is back to filming. The Price is Right is the longest running game show. What’s the second longest? Hollywood Squares, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy



Wheel (2), Jeopardy (3), Hollywood (7)