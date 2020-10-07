Trump Toohey: Where Was The Band Van Halen Formed?

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers: 10/7/2020

October 7, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
trump toohey logo purple logo
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     Apple has announced an event for next week and it’s expected that there will be an upgraded iPhone - which would be the iPhone 12.  So if the iphone 12 is going to be announced as the new iphone, which phone was the most recent release?  The iphone 9? 10? Or 11? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


11 
2.     COVID-19 hit the West household early in the game. Apparently Kanye West caught it in Mid-March, right after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.  Kanye West is married to which Kardashian?  Kim?  Kourtney?  Khloe? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Kim
3.     The Cleveland Indians expect manager Terry Francona to return for the 2021 season after he missed 48 games in 2020 due to health reasons.  This former Cleveland Indians catcher, who played with the Indians teams of the 1990s, filled in this season as manager while Terry was away. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Sandy Alomar Jr
4.     The trailer for 355 with Jessica Chastain dropped. Jessica’s recent movie is WHAT action thriller film that came out last month?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ava
5.     Eddie Van Halen lost his battle with throat cancer yesterday. Where was Van Halen formed? Los Angeles, New York or London?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles (specifically Pasadena) 

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Jane Lynch Joins The Show To Talk About The Weakest Link Revival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks How Halloween Should Be Safe WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Kurt From Main Street Lorain WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks About How To Have A Safe Labor Day Weekend WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To A Student About Their In-School Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About How Long We Will Be Wearing Masks, False Positives WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes