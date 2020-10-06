Trump Toohey: What British Superman Actor Plays The Witcher?

October 6, 2020
1.     Cinnamon Coke is coming back for the holidays.  It first debuted last year at this time and was available through the end of the year.  You can get it now online and in stores in cans and bottles.  Which one of these is NOT a Coca Cola product?  Sprite?  Cherry Pepsi? 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Cherry Pepsi
 
2.     Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is on the injured reserve list after hurting his MCL at the game in Dallas.  He won’t need surgery but will miss about 6 weeks.  What is his jersey number?  24?  26? 28? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
24
 
3.     DWTS Spoiler Alert as Anne Heche got the boot last night.  Who was booted last week from the show?  Hint:  She brought the roar to the floor. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Carole Baskin
 
4.     Netflix dropped a first look to the upcoming second season of The Witcher. What British superman of an actor plays The Witcher?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Henry Cavill

5.     Buffalo BIll’s house from The Silence of the Lambs is up for sale! What’s the name of the prequel movie to The Silence of the Lambs released in 2002? Red Dragon, Hannibal, Blood and Bone?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Red Dragon

