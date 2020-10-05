Trump Toohey: Regina George Did Car Commercials In What Country?

1. Regal Cinemas‘ parent company, Cineworld, is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the new James Bond Movie has been postponed. Which actor never played the role of James Bond? Sean Connery? Pierce Brosnan? Tom Hanks?





Tom Hanks



2. The Cleveland Browns beat the Dallas Cowboys yesterday in Dallas. It was a 49-38 win making the Browns 3-1 for the season - which is the first time in 19 years. Who was the Browns QB back in 2001? Hint: He and I share the same first name.





Tim Couch



3. “Saturday Night Live” went political this week as Chris Rock hosted - Alec Baldwin was back to play Donald Trump and Jim Carrey debuted his Joe Biden in the season opener this weekend. Who’s older? Alec Baldwin? Jim Carrey?





Alec Baldwin – 62

Jim Carrey – 58



4. Jessica Alba was ‘not allowed to make eye contract’ with the cast of Beverly Hills 90210. Jessica Alba’s ‘breakthrough role’ was in WHAT Fox drama that aired for 2 seasons between 2000 and 2002.



Dark Angel



5. There was a Mean Girls reunion this weekend. In the movie Mean Girls, Regina George was rumored to do car commercials in what country?



Japan