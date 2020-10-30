Trump Toohey: HALLOWEEN Edition!

1. There will be a rare full moon for Halloween tomorrow night. It'll be visible nationwide - something that hasn't happened since 1944 and won't happen again until 2039. It's also known as a blue moon. There are 8 moon phases or shapes. Which one of these is NOT a moon phase? Full? New? Boomerang?





Boomerang



2. According to our fantastic listeners, its official, Pennywise is the scariest movie villain of all time. I would guess that part of the reason that Pennywise is the scariest, is that he’s a ____.





Clown



3. Name the three colors of a piece of candy corn, going from the large end to the small tip end.



Yellow, orange, white



4. Halloween is tomorrow so let’s play a round of “Name that nougat”. This candy bar consists of chocolate-covered, fluffy, whipped nougat. It is virtually identical to the Milky Way bar only smaller and minus the caramel topping. Can you “Name that Nougat”?





3 Musketeers



5. In the movie Psycho (DUN DUN DUN) by Alfred Hitchcock, Norman Bates is the villain, but the female embezzler who arrives the Bates Hotel is named who?



Marion Crane