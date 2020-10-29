Trump Toohey Questions and Answers: Who Did Craig Robinson Play On "The Office"

Trump Toohey Questions and Answers: 10/29/2020

October 29, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey Logo Orange

Trump Toohey Logo Orange

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.     There will be fans at Super Bowl 55, but they’re cutting capacity by 80% because of the pandemic.  That means 13,000 people will get in for the game in Feburary.  How many Super Bowls have the Browns played in?  0?  0?  Or 0? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


NONE!
2.     Wendys is giving away free chicken sandwiches!  They have a new and improved “Classic filet” that they want you to try, they’re free with any purchase, as long as you make the purchase through the app.  Name anything from the Wendy’s menu. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Lots of options
3.     Happy National Cat Day!  Let’s play a Round of Figure Out This Feline.  This much-loved cat character loves food and hated Monday.  He was born in an Italian restaurant and had a clear love for eating, he had a particular love for lasagna.  Can you figure out that Feline? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Garfield
4.     Whitney Houston’s 1987 Whitney album was certified diamond. The Whitney album had four #1 singles…can you name two of them?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Didn’t We Almost Have It All
So Emotional
Where Do Broken Hearts Go? 

5.     Craig Robinson is going to host The Masked Dancer, the spinoff of The Masked Singer. Craig Robinson is best known for playing WHO on The Office? Ryan, Daryl or Kevin?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Darryl

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks Halloween Candy and Potential Level 4 Status WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks About The Upcoming Wave of COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Rashard Higgins Stops To Help Listener's With Her Flat Tire WDOKFM: On-Demand
Why Did Sokolowski's Close, Andrew Zelman From Cleveland Scene Explains WDOKFM: On-Demand
Why Did Sokolowski's Close, Andrew Zelman From Cleveland Scene Explains WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks About Wheter Or Not Schools Are Properly Handling COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes