Trump Toohey Questions and Answers: Who Did Craig Robinson Play On "The Office"

1. There will be fans at Super Bowl 55, but they’re cutting capacity by 80% because of the pandemic. That means 13,000 people will get in for the game in Feburary. How many Super Bowls have the Browns played in? 0? 0? Or 0?



NONE!

2. Wendys is giving away free chicken sandwiches! They have a new and improved “Classic filet” that they want you to try, they’re free with any purchase, as long as you make the purchase through the app. Name anything from the Wendy’s menu.



Lots of options

3. Happy National Cat Day! Let’s play a Round of Figure Out This Feline. This much-loved cat character loves food and hated Monday. He was born in an Italian restaurant and had a clear love for eating, he had a particular love for lasagna. Can you figure out that Feline?



Garfield

4. Whitney Houston’s 1987 Whitney album was certified diamond. The Whitney album had four #1 singles…can you name two of them?

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Didn’t We Almost Have It All

So Emotional

Where Do Broken Hearts Go?

5. Craig Robinson is going to host The Masked Dancer, the spinoff of The Masked Singer. Craig Robinson is best known for playing WHO on The Office? Ryan, Daryl or Kevin?

Darryl