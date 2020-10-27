Trump Toohey: What Are The Names of Sabrina The Teenage Witch's 2 Aunts?

1. The Rock Hall 2020 Induction Ceremony Special will air on November 7th on HBO and HBOMax - and we’ve now learned that there will be a tribute to Eddie Van Halen as part of the show. The Rock and Rock Hall of Fame is located in this city in Ohio.





Cleveland



2. Spin scooters are offering free rides to the polls on Election Day. You just need to use the code 'SPIN-TO-VOTE' to get a 10-dollar credit that you can use to go to a voting site. Which one of these Cedar Point Rides, spin? Blue Streak? Power Tower? Matterhorn?





Matterhorn



3. NASA put out a statement yesterday saying that part of the surface of the moon has water. Which is the first time water has been known to be on the part of the moon that is sunlit. Can you give me the name of this “moon” band that sings “Shut up and Dance”, released in 2014.





Walk the Moon



4. KFC’s Chicken-Scented Log will return this year. List these side dishes from the fewest calories to the most calories: a biscuit, a small mashed potato with gravy, a small mac and cheese





Mashed Potato with Gravy (130), Mac and cheese (140), a biscuit (180)



5. The trailer for Netflix’s fourth season of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrived. What are the names of Sabrina’s two aunts in both the original show and current reboot?



Hilda and Zelda